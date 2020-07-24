Porter cleared the league-mandated quarantine period but must still pass a cardiac screening before taking the court, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The 22-year-old didn't report to the Orlando bubble until Wednesday, so he'll have less than a week of practice to prepare for the Nuggets' first game of the season restart August 1. Porter may not be available for the team's remaining scrimmages Saturday and Monday.
