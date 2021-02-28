Porter posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes during the 126-96 win against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Porter was dominant yet again in the win Saturday. The forward collected his third double-double in as many nights and was efficient on the floor. After struggling to find much of anything a few games ago, Porter has found himself in form and is firing on all cylinders at the moment. He has seen quite the uptick in minutes this season compared to last. However, there is an improvement in his game and is a great option.