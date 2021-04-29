Porter posted 28 points (12-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Porter finished just two boards away from putting up what would've been his first double-double since April 14, but the third-year forward led the Nuggets in rebounds while ending as the team's second-highest scorer behind Nikola Jokic. Porter has experienced an uptick in his usage since Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury and his numbers back that up -- he has now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games while cracking the 25-point plateau in each of his last four appearances.