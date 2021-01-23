Porter will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter will be back on the court for the first time since Dec. 29 after he was in the health and safety protocols, but he'll come off the bench in his return. Will Barton will start in his place Friday.
