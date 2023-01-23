Porter (personal) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Porter missed Sunday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight contest. Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Bones Hyland (finger) are also questionable, so Denver could be extremely shorthanded against a struggling Pelicans squad.
