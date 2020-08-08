Porter recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-OT win over the Jazz.

Porter was cold from three, but he made up for it by going 6-for-10 from two-point range and making eight free throws, not to mention his strong rebounding and quality defense. The rookie has been on a tear lately, and it's near impossible to imagine him not being one of the top contributors for Denver come playoff time. Over the past four games, he's totaled 117 points and 50 rebounds.