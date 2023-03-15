Porter finished Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Raptors with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Porter came through with better-than-usual numbers across the board Tuesday, as his points, three-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals totals all exceeded his season-long averages. The 24-year-old has stepped up his game since the All-Star break, which has been a welcome sight for the Nuggets while Jamal Murray has endured a bit of a rough patch of late.