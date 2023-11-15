Porter ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 win over the Clippers.

Porter finally cooled off Tuesday, but he's been very solid in recent games. In seven November games so far, Porter is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers. He'll continue to see more usage with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined.