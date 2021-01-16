Coach Michael Malone said he hopes to have Porter (COVID-19) available for the Nuggets' upcoming five-game road trip starting Friday against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter tested positive for COVID-19, so he's been in quarantine since. There hasn't been a concrete timetable offered for his return, but coach Malone seems to think having him back next week is a possibility.
