Porter could remain in the Nuggets' starting five to begin the playoffs, as both Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) are out for Monday's Game 1.

The Nuggets haven't announced a lineup yet, but Porter will almost certainly retain the starting small forward spot at which he thrived during seeding play. In seven seeding games, Porter played 33.3 minutes per game and averaged 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from three, and 93.1 percent at the line.