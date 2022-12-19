Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Sunday that Porter (heel) has made steady progress in his rehabilitation and is nearing a return to game action, Dennis Georgatos of The Associated Press reports. "He's been doing more and more with the training staff," Malone said. "Maybe there's a chance in the next week to 10 days we can try to get him back and work him back into that rotation. We miss Michael Porter. He's a big part of what we're trying to do here."

Porter was once again sidelined for Sunday's 119-115 win over the Hornets, marking his 12th consecutive absence due to a left heel strain. Based on Malone's comments about Porter possibly returning in the next 7-to-10 days, the forward can probably be ruled out for the entirety of the Nuggets' upcoming three-game week. A return for one game of the Nuggets' Dec. 27 and 28 back-to-back set in Sacramento could be a realistic target for Porter if he continues to avoid setbacks while ramping up his on-court activity.