Porter said Thursday that he is dealing with a Grade 2 left shoulder sprain but will try to play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Porter mentioned that his injury normally takes about 4-5 weeks to recover, but he will try to push through it for the playoffs. The 26-year-old also said that his shoulder felt about 20-30 percent healthy, which could explain his struggles in Game 2. Regardless, Porter's status for Game 3 on Saturday is up in the air.