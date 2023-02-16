Porter posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Mavericks.

Porter did most of his damage in the first half, pouring in 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc over the first two quarters. Though he slowed down in the second half, Porter still led both sides with five triples and broke the 20-point barrier for the fourth time in eight games this month. Porter has been aided by Jamal Murray (knee) missing the Nuggets' final six games before the All-Star break, so look for Porter's production to take somewhat of a downturn if Murray is ready to go when Denver returns to action Dec. 23 in Cleveland.