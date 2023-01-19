Porter notched four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

Denver is one piece away from running away with the Western Conference, and many believe that Porter is the missing link. Unfortunately, Porter still struggles with consistency problems that have plagued him throughout his tenure in Denver. Porter's 13-game absence put the brakes on an encouraging start to the season, and although his results since returning have also shown promise, he'll occasionally put up a clunker like he did Wednesday night. While there is sometimes a correlation between Porter and Aaron Gordon, it wasn't the case in Wednesday's win as Gordon also had trouble generating offensive numbers.