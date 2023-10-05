Porter (ankle) didn't practice Thursday and is unlikely to participate in practice Friday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Porter sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's practice session and was seen in a walking boot afterward, but the issue isn't considered serious. However, the injury will likely keep him out of practice as the Nuggets wrap up training camp. His first opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Tuesday against the Suns, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets exercise caution to avoid a more significant concern ahead of the regular season.