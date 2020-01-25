Porter produced 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.

Porter chipped in his third double-double across his last five appearances, this after sitting out Wednesday's matchup versus the Rockets due to a back injury. With Paul Millsap (knee), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (foot) all sidelined, Porter has really stepped up lately, establishing himself as a solid option across most formats even if only in the short-term.