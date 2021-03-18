Porter totaled 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Porter's scoring surge continued as he picked up at least 20 points for his fifth consecutive game. The forward has shot exceptionally well in his first four games after the All-Star break, as he has shot 64.8 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three. Porter was also able to secure his eighth double-double of the season, thanks to a game-high 13 rebounds.