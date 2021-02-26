Porter had 18 points (7-13 Fg, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in Thursday's loss to Washington.

Coming off of a 12-point, 10-rebound outing Tuesday night against Portland, Porter followed up with his fourth double of the season. He added an assist, a steal and a block in a season-high 41 minutes of action. Porter has been up-and-down since entering the starting lineup back on Feb. 6, but he's now scored in double-figures in five straight games -- his longest streak of the season.