Porter collected 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Porter picked up double-double number 12 on the year as his efficient shooting continued. It was also the 12th time this year that the forward has recorded both a steal and a block in a game. In his first four contests of April, he has averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.