Porter Jr. registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pacers.

The 22-year-old has nine straight double-digit scoring performances dating back to Feb. 17. Porter Jr. goes into the All-Star break on a high note, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers over his last seven games. He should continue to see a heavy workload for the Nuggets as long as his back cooperates.