Porter had 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 126-114 loss to the Lakers.

Porter was one of few bright spots for the Nuggets as they were blown out early in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets were never really in the contest, although fatigue may have played an issue. Bubble life has been good for Porter and he has certainly carved out a meaningful role. His defense still needs a lot of work but the scoring ability is clear and he typically provides solid rebounding numbers on most nights.