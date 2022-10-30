Porter chipped in 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz.

Porter showed no ill effects from his muscle tweak, responding with a nice 22/13 line in the win. Porter's surgically repaired back is definitely a concern for those who drafted Porter, but Friday's game was an encouraging sign for his long-term outlook.