Porter posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 28 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 126-96 win over the Thunder.

After struggling to find top form for most of February, Porter is finally beginning to heat up to close out the month. His double-double Saturday was his third in as many games, and he's been able to score his points efficiently during that stretch, converting at a 54.5 percent rate from the field. He's supplemented his value in the points and rebounds categories by drilling 10 three-pointers over the last three games.