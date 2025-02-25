Porter closed with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-116 victory over Indiana.

The sharpshooter posted his ninth double-double of the season Monday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Aaron Gordon (25 points). However, Porter did struggle from three-point range against Indiana, and in three outings since the All-Star break, he has shot only 2-for-11 from downtown. The 26-year-old is on pace to shoot 41.0 percent from outside this season, which would mark his fourth season shooting more than 40 percent from beyond the arc across his six-year career.