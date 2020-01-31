Nuggets' Michael Porter: Double-doubles in victory
Porter ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over the Jazz.
Porter continues to play well for the Nuggets, turning in another double-double Thursday. With the team ravaged by injuries, Porter has taken advantage and is currently putting up top-50 numbers. The fact he is only playing 25 minutes per game despite the injuries is a little concerning moving forward. However, as long as his current role holds steady, he is worth adding in all formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Double-double in 24 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Active Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...