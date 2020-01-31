Porter ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over the Jazz.

Porter continues to play well for the Nuggets, turning in another double-double Thursday. With the team ravaged by injuries, Porter has taken advantage and is currently putting up top-50 numbers. The fact he is only playing 25 minutes per game despite the injuries is a little concerning moving forward. However, as long as his current role holds steady, he is worth adding in all formats.