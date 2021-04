Porter collected 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Porter picked up double-double No. 12 on the year as his efficient shooting continued -- he hasn't shot under 50 percent in a game since March 2. This has been a breakout season for Porter in general, but he's been especially good since the All-Star break, averaging 21.0 points, 2.5 threes and 8.5 rebounds across 15 contests.