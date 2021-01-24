Porter tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in a 120-112 double-overtime win over the Suns on Saturday.

After logging only 20 minutes Friday in his return from a 10-game absence, Porter was on the court for 35 minutes Saturday and was much more productive as a result. He was one of six Nuggets to score in double figures in the double-overtime victory and ranked second on the team with 11 boards. While he performed in a reserve role Saturday, Porter figures to make his way back into the starting lineup before long, especially given the extent to which he outperformed starting forward Will Barton (one point in 21 minutes) against the Suns.