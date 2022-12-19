Porter (heel) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies.
While Porter's chances of playing Tuesday still seem slim, it is encouraging to see the 24-year-old's injury status improve in some regard. If Porter ultimately can't suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Could return before end of 2022•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Still out•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Logs limited practice•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Still without timetable for return•