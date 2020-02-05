Nuggets' Michael Porter: Doubtful Wednesday
Porter (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.
It appears that the second-year forward will miss a third straight contest to tend to a left ankle sprain. Torrey Craig is a candidate to see increased run during Wednesday's matchup in Salt Lake City if Porter is indeed held sidelined.
