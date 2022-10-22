Porter had 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-123 victory over the Warriors.

Nearly all of Porter's points came from beyond the arc, as he hit an efficient five of 10 three-point attempts. He's off to a nice start this season, averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field overall and going 7-for-14 from deep. Porter takes plenty of threes, but he still puts up a high field-goal percentage; for his career, the forward is averaging nearly two made triples per game while shooting over 51 percent from the field overall.