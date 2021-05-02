Porter scored 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Porter has caught fire from three-point range of late, and he has drilled at least three triples in nine of his last 10 games. He has also remained a strong source of of boards and blocks in that span, averaging 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 rejections per game. Perhaps most importantly, the team has shown no inclination to limit Porter as the regular season comes to a close, as he's played at least 35 minutes in each of his last six contests.