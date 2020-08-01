Porter will start at small forward in Saturday's bubble opener against the Heat, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

With Jamal Murray (hamstring), Garry Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) all sidelined, Porter will step into the starting lineup and presumably see a healthy workload. The start marks the second of his young career. He tallied 19 points, 6 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in his lone start.