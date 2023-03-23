Porter notched 21 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 win over the Wizards.

Porter tied his season high with six made triples. The 24-year-old has been knocking down threes at a 47.1 percent clip in the month of March. Porter's primary fantasy value comes from his shooting beyond the arc. But he ended a streak of three straight games without a steal and has at least five rebounds in five straight games.