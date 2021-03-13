Porter had 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and nine boards in Friday's win over Memphis.

Porter has now scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time all season, so he appears to be settling into a groove, offensively. He's hit multiple threes in seven consecutive games, averaging 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 made threes in that stretch. However, Porter is adding virtually no value in the assists (0.4 APG) or steals (0.7 SPG) categories.