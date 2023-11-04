Porter provided 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-114 win over Dallas.

The 24 points were a season high for Porter as he looks to shake out of a bit of an early scoring slump, and his 43.7 percent shooting from the field is a full five points lower than last season. To his credit, the 25-year-old is finding other ways to contribute -- he's grabbed at least nine boards in four of six contests, and his 8.2 rebounds per game average would be a career high, topping the 7.3 he pulled in 2020-21.