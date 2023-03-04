Porter notched 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over Memphis.

Porter's minutes have been all over the place, but he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 25. Denver's maintenance plan is clearly working, and now Porter will have a couple days off until the Nuggets play against the Raptors on Monday.