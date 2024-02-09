Porter finished Thursday's 114-106 win over the Lakers with 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes.

It was Porter's best scoring effort since he poured in 30 points against the Rockets on Nov. 29. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in six straight games, but that's his second-longest such streak of the season as he continues to have trouble being a consistent offensive threat. During those six contests, he's averaging 16.7 points, 6.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.7 assists.