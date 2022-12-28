Porter logged 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 victory over the Kings.

Porter bounced back after a poor performance on Christmas day, dropping at least 30 points for just the second time this season. After recently returning from a lengthy injury layoff, Porter has struggled to find his offensive rhythm, up until Tuesday that is. The Nuggets need him to take on a larger piece of the offensive pie, something that he will hopefully be able to do moving forward.