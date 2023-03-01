Porter closed with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 win over Houston.

Porter started Tuesday despite dealing with a heel strain and had a solid outing, missing just four of his 11 attempts from the field while also contributing in peripheral categories. The forward has scored at least 17 points in five of Denver's last six games and is firmly entrenched as Denver's third-best scoring threat behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.