Porter was ejected Friday against the Spurs.
Porter picked up a technical foul for taunting Zach Collins and then picked up his second in a minor altercation shortly after. Porter finished the evening with seven points, one rebound, one assist and one three-pointer in 20 minutes. No punches were thrown, so a suspension seems unlikely.
