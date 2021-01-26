Porter posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 117-113 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Making his third appearance since returning from a lengthy absence due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Porter came through with a dazzling performance. The Nuggets have brought Porter off the bench in each of his first three games back, but it shouldn't be long before he unseats Will Barton as the team's starting small forward. Regardless of whether he's deployed on the top or second unit, Porter should continue to see enough minutes to deliver top-50 fantasy value in eight- and nine-category leagues the rest of the way.