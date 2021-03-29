Porter recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.

Porter followed up a superb 25-point shoeing against the Pelicans with his eighth double-double of the season. Coach Michael Malone has been notoriously fickle about Porter's usage in the past, but that has faded down the stretch. Porter has been a consistent presence in the starting five since early February. Since taking over at small forward, he's averaged a steady 31.5 minutes per game and has excelled on both sides of the ball.