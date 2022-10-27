Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he thinks Porter (back) will be ready to play Friday against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter popped up on the injury report ahead Wednesday due to injury management for a lumbar/spine issue and ultimately sat out the Nuggets' 110-99 win over the Lakers. Though the talented forward's long history of back issues made his appearance on the injury report somewhat worrisome, Malone indicated that the Nuggets were taking a big-picture approach with Porter's health. Malone added that Porter likely would have played Wednesday if the Nuggets really needed him to, so with a couple extra days of maintenance, the 24-year-old looks like he'll be ready to return to the lineup Friday with few restrictions, if any.