Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth intimated Monday that he believes Porter (back) will be healthy for the start of the season, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports.

After undergoing lumbar spine surgery Dec. 1 -- his third back procedure in just over four years -- Porter had initially targeted a return to the lineup at some point in March. However, Porter's timeline for playing was pushed back due to a setback, which was a result of overwork rather than an aggravation of the back issue. It's not surprising he'll be healthy for camp -- anything else would be a serious concern -- but fantasy managers have to exercise extreme caution when considering Porter on draft day. The promising forward fell into the lap of the Nuggets during the 2018 Draft due to injury concerns, and those concerns have proven valid. In 2020-21, he ranked 41st in eight-category fantasy leagues on a per-game basis, but the fact is, he's played just 125 games in four years.