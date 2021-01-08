Porter (COVID-19 protocols) is facing a minimum of 10 additional days of quarantine, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania further reports that Porter, who finished a seven-day quarantine period this week, could be required to miss up to 14 more days due to health and safety protocols. That puts his earliest possible chance to return as Jan. 17's game against Utah. Will Barton and JaMychal Green stand to continue seeing extra work in the meantime.