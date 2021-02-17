Porter recorded zero points (0-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-99 loss to the Celtics.

Porter's workload continues to fluctuate significantly, and coach Michael Malone only gave the second-year pro 24 minutes in the midst of an awful shooting performance. Tuesday marked the first time in Porter's career that he's scored no points while playing more than 13 minutes. He's now scored in double-digits just twice across the past seven games.