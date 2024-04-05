Porter ended Thursday's 102-100 loss to the Clippers with 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes.

Porter has been suffering through an illness, causing him to lose a step or two over the past two weeks. The last time Porter.broke the 20-point barrier was two weeks ago against the Knicks, and even though he's averaged 32.6 minutes per game since his 31-point total, his shot continues to betray him. His success beyond the arc is notably poor, averaging only 36.4 percent from long range over the seven-game span.