Porter closed with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 victory over Philadelphia.

Porter put forth a strong game from deep while ending as one of three Nuggets with 20 or more points and finishing two boards short of a double-double in a winning effort. Porter has now recorded at least 20 points and eight boards in 11 games this season.