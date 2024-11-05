Porter notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-119 victory over the Raptors.

Porter was one rebound shy of a double-double, marking the third time he's fallen just short of the milestone. Porter is trying to build on a solid 2023-24 campaign where he set new career highs in free-throw percentage and minutes played. He also had 16 double-doubles last season, so these narrow misses should convert more often as the season progresses.