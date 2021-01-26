Porter posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during the 117-113 win over Dallas on Monday.

Porter was excellent in the win Monday. The forward not only led the secondary-unit in scoring, but also the entire team and followed that up with success in the paint. After a successful first full year last year, Porter has continued to prove his worth for the Nuggets. He did start the first four matches, before not playing for a stretch due to COVID-19. Once he is back to full match fitness, he should easily slide back in to the starting rotation.